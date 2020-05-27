Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 21,376 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Trinity Industries worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 88.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 438.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 487,926 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 86,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 943,501 shares of company stock worth $19,511,171. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

