Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,764 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of SkyWest worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SkyWest by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after buying an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SkyWest by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

