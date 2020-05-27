Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,559 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,702,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 266,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

