Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Kennametal worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 260,034.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 743,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMT opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

