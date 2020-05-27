Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $920.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,967.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $913.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,023.09. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

