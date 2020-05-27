Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XEC opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

