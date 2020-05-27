Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.60 Million Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

GWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.