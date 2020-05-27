Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.64 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Penn National Gaming worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

