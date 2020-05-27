Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of United Community Banks worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

UCBI stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

