Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,131 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Tripadvisor worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

