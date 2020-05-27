Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.15 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,837,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

