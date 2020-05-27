Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

