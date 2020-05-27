Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 21,037 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

BERY stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

