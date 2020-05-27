Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $215.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.64. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $217.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $19,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.