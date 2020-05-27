Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

