Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1,196.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Outfront Media worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $45,311,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Outfront Media by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 112.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 852,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

