Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,709 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Community Bank System worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $269,234.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

