Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,634 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

