Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Safehold from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Safehold stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Safehold has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of -0.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

