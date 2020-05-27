SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

