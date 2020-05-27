Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

