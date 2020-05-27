Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.