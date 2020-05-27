Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,395 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $36,709,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

SEA stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

