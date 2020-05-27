Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.58.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,733 shares of company stock worth $107,475,576 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $15,489,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

