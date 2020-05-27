Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $168.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,733 shares of company stock valued at $107,475,576. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

