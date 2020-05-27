Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Trading Down 1.5%

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 89,310 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 30,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Security Devices International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Security Devices International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Devices International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.