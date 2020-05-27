SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,627 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $21,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 281,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 161,608 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ HA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.