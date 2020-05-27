Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $866.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify delivered stellar first-quarter results. The top line benefited from growth in the number of merchants and increased buying of essentials due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns. Moreover, robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital are key catalysts. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to cater to the demands of a dynamic retail environment, thereby bolstering merchant base. Initiatives aimed at international expansion also remain noteworthy. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year to date basis. However, increasing investments on product development and platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Moreover, the company suspended its guidance for 2020 due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties prevailing in the market.”

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a hold rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $634.19.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $767.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.86. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.97 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $262.17 and a fifty-two week high of $844.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.