Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective trimmed by Imperial Capital from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

SSTI stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.79. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $3,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 43.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

