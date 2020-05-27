Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.