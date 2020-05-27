SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJW. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.83.

SJW Group stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 777,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 300,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

