Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 1%

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), 163,456 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 211,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.12.

Sosandar Company Profile (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

