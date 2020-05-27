South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of South State worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of South State by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of South State by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in South State by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in South State by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

SSB opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. South State Corp has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

