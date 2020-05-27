Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,232 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the airline’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.