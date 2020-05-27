SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 575.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,640 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,737,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after buying an additional 592,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,146,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

