SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.99 and last traded at $67.52, 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHS. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.