SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 6.7%

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 11,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 28,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 target price on shares of SRG Graphite and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

About SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

