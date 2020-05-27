Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.