Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SCS opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

