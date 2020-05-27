Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director John P. Dubinsky Sells 3,000 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SF stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.68. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,819,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,921.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 63.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,828 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 827,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billings Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,914,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

