Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director John P. Dubinsky Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

