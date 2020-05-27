StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,190,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $302,680,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

