Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.42.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.