Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,300 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of First American Financial worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

