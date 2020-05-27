Swiss National Bank Acquires 348,300 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Noble Energy worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Noble Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,197,000 after buying an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Noble Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $616,528,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Noble Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $188,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

