Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Zynga worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,153 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $18,737,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $886,877.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,076.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

