Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $6,123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $80,279,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 658,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

