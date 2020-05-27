Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,648,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.47.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.