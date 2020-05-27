Swiss National Bank Buys 216,100 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Devon Energy worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $29.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

