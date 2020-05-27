Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gentex by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

